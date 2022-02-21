IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.910-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.40 million-$52.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.62 million.IRadimed also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.200-$0.210 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $47.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. IRadimed has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.78 million, a P/E ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 0.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

IRMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of IRadimed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 26,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $1,094,780.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,168 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,467. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

