Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys 719 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $178.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.01 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.54.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

