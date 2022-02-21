Vestcor Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vestcor Inc reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Schlumberger by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,297. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

