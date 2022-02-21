Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,409 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $310,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $272,000.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $64.17 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.78.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

