Analysts Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) PT at $75.93

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after buying an additional 410,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,766,000 after acquiring an additional 46,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,968,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,837,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,660,000 after buying an additional 123,856 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

