Vestcor Inc Lowers Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after purchasing an additional 281,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,897,000 after purchasing an additional 64,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after acquiring an additional 153,315 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $179.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.06 and a 200-day moving average of $181.38.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

