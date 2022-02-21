Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,122 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Robert Half International stock opened at $120.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.64. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.