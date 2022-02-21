Toroso Investments LLC Sells 9,611 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,958 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,954,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uber Technologies (UBER)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.