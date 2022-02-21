Toroso Investments LLC Sells 9,611 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,958 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,954,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59.

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

