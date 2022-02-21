Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 1,008.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,674,591 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523,468 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 115,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 44.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 16.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 31,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITUB stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

ITUB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

