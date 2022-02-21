Genesis Shards Hits Market Capitalization of $751,313.79 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $751,313.79 and approximately $25,939.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

