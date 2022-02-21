Analysts Expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will announce sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $8.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $8.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GXO. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $671,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,452,000 after acquiring an additional 945,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,097,000 after acquiring an additional 233,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.54.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

