Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 28.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,856,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after buying an additional 67,618 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $152.19 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.98 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.02. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

