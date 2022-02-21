The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $63.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.17.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,512 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

