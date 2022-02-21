Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 765.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,723,000 after acquiring an additional 394,204 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $140,009,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after purchasing an additional 287,092 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in DexCom by 151.9% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 307,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $168,102,000 after purchasing an additional 185,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth about $78,054,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $381.24 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $471.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. BTIG Research raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total value of $153,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $1,254,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,404 shares of company stock worth $16,479,238. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

