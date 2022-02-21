Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,866 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 210,021 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in InMode were worth $40,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $41.58 on Monday. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $99.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

