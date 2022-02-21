Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 324,330 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 57.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 324,330 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amedisys were worth $35,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $141.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.52 and a 52-week high of $294.49.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

