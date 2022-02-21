Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $80.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

