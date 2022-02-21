Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 42.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,778 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,114,000 after purchasing an additional 290,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,892,000 after acquiring an additional 183,005 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,505,000 after acquiring an additional 145,661 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $115.19 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.