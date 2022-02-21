Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $60,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,602 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Dropbox stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

