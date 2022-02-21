Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.13

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Codan’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

In related news, insider Kathryn(Kathy) Gramp bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$9.78 ($6.99) per share, with a total value of A$29,340.00 ($20,957.14). Also, insider Graeme Barclay bought 5,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$9.71 ($6.93) per share, with a total value of A$50,102.37 ($35,787.41).

Codan Limited develops rugged and electronics solutions for organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, and governments worldwide. It operates through three segments: Communications Equipment, Metal Detection, and Tracking Solutions. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communications equipment for tactical and land mobile radios.

