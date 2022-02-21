Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at about $80,984,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $18,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of SOVO opened at $13.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.34. Sovos Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.