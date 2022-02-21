Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $287.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.