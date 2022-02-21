Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Globus Medical by 28.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 22.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

Globus Medical stock opened at $66.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.