SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $131,000 in Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNRSU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNRSU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

OTCMKTS:GNRSU opened at $5.50 on Monday. Greenrose Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07.

Greenrose Acquisition Company Profile

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Amityville, New York.

