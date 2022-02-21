SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFOU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFOU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,030,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,415,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,030,000.

Pacifico Acquisition stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44. Pacifico Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

