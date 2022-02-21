5,170 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Purchased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,525,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $58.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.36.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.