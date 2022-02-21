SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 29.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 159,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 37.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at $46,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 469,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 1.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GPACU opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.52.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

