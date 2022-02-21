SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 104,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $691.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

