SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 36.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 350.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 30,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.83.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 87.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.