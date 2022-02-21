National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $397,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $126.60 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $139.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.95.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.