Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 330,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $20,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ NTRA opened at $63.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $98.68. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.02 and a 1-year high of $129.09.
In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $655,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $464,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.
Natera Profile
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
