Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €49.00 by UBS Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RNO. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €41.46 ($47.12).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €36.33 ($41.28) on Monday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($114.43). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €32.88 and its 200 day moving average is €32.00.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.