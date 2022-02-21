Analysts Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $16,573,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 738,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 300,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.12.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

