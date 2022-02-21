Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,311,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $26,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CI Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CI Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in CI Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CI Financial by 39.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in CI Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 870,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CIXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

CIXX stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.52.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

