National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,784 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baymount Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,360,000 after buying an additional 2,610,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after buying an additional 1,009,823 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $20,520,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 133.4% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 946,390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

