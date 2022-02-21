National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 119 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $176.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.47. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $149.33 and a 12-month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

