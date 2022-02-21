Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $7.90 Million Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 607.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,037 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.87.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. SunPower’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

