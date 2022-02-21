National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock valued at $86,041,320. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.00 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.99.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

