Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 933.3% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG opened at $1,523.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,572.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,736.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,969.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.