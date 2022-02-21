Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,595,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLPX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,725,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,048,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,814,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OLPX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $18.08 on Monday. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

