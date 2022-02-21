Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $9.44 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IP shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

NYSE:IP opened at $46.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

