Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,013 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $33,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,208,000 after buying an additional 50,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after buying an additional 111,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $151.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.79 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

