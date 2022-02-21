MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Amphenol by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Amphenol stock opened at $76.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.01. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

