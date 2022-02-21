Vestcor Inc Reduces Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2,792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $217.62 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.60 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

