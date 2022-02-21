Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.73.

Biogen stock opened at $209.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.61 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.