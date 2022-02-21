Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives $173.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Flughafen Zürich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $7.36 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

