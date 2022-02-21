11,673 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 472.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,206 shares of company stock worth $1,545,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $68.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.22. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

