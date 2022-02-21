TownSquare Capital LLC Lowers Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 2,263.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,680,571 shares of company stock worth $261,297,511. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

