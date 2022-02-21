TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 14,847 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 447.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,950,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 587.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,166,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,348,000 after acquiring an additional 997,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $2,883,297. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.