TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 5,379 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,901,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 139,043 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 215,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 30,044 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

